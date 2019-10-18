Maritime policy for sustainable development

Developing a national maritime transport policy is key for a country’s sustainable development, especially those with a significant maritime sector. The latest IMO national workshop to familiarize government ministries and agencies with the formulation process and contents of national maritime transport policies has been held in Santiago, Chile (14-16 October).

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the importance of a national maritime transport policy, as outlined in an IMO video and IMO/WMU training package. The development of such a policy for Chile would complement the country’s national ocean policy, with a view to providing a long-term sustainable vision for the future of the maritime sector whilst reflecting Chile’s broad strategic, economic and social objectives.

The workshop was organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Transports and Telecommunications and the Dirección General del Territorio Marítimo y de Marina Mercante (DIRECTEMAR). Some 20 participants attended. The workshop was delivered by representatives from IMO, the World Maritime University (WMU) and DIMAR, Colombia.

