Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore Issues Response on Cashew Nut Biofuel Blend

We would like to share a response from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore with reference to Reuter’s article on “Cashew nutshell marine biofuel causes problems for some ships, says testing agency”. For your consideration to update your article with our statement please, thank you.

All bunker fuels supplied in the Port of Singapore must meet the ISO 8217 standards.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), in consultation with relevant industry experts, has also developed a provisional national standard on specifications of marine biofuel (WA 2:2022) to supplement the international standards.

An enhanced set of testing parameters has been implemented on 1 June 2024, in addition to the existing quality assurance measures, to test the quality of fuels upstream before they are supplied as bunker fuel in Singapore.

To date, MPA has not received reports of vessels experiencing operational problems related to fuel bunkered in Singapore. Reports received will be investigated by MPA.

Source: Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore