Maritime safety advocate RightShip joins ICHCA

The International Cargo Handling Organisation (ICHCA) is committed to its core mission to improve the safe working environment of all those handling cargo throughout the international maritime supply chain and encourages all relevant operators, organisations, data and service suppliers and consultants to engage in constructive dialogue. The news that RightShip has been recruited to its ranks is therefore a significant development in progressing towards its goals.

The Australia-based outfit is a leading global ESG-focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability, and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, its clients access its due diligence, environmental and inspection services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

On the announcement of the news of joining ICHCA, RightShip’s Yucel Yildiz, Port and Terminal Manager said, “Alongside our mission to make our seas safer and minimise the environmental impact of international shipping, we wish to make a difference by supporting not-for-profit maritime organisations working to improve safety and the wellbeing of the workforce. We believe ICHCA is such an organization providing a focal point for informing, educating, lobbying, and networking to improve knowledge and best practice across the cargo handling chain. Joining ICHCA will support us in achieving a long-lasting collaboration to achieve zero harm in ports and terminals.”

“We welcome the addition of a member which has such a clear commitment to safety and is proactively striving for environmentally sustainable and socially beneficial solutions to the industry’s risk mitigation challenges,” said Richard Steele, ICHCA’s CEO. “We are proud of the diverse nature of our membership. This fuels our strength of purpose and is vital in enabling ICHCA to be a relevant influence on the standards of safety through our industry and around the world. RightShip’s particular expertise in forwarding ESG principles significantly enhances ICHCA’s representation of such diversity.”

Source: ICHCA