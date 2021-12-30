Maritime sector gets extended support amid prevailing travel restrictions, border control measures

The maritime sector will continue to receive Covid-19 support, with relief measures that were set to expire this month extended until June next year.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the latest extension of the MaritimeSG Together Package will provide continued support for the regional ferry services sector and Singaporean seafarers who remain affected by prevailing travel restrictions and border control measures.

A S$3 million recovery grant for regional ferry service operators and regional ferry terminal operator Singapore Cruise Centre will be extended for another six months. It was originally due to lapse on Dec 31.

The grant was introduced in June to provide eligible regional ferry operators and Singapore Cruise Centre with funding for projects that improve the implementation of safe management measures for safe sea travels.

For example, the grant has helped Singapore Cruise Centre procure disinfection robots for use at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. Batam Fast Ferry also tapped the grant to adopt an electronic seating system to facilitate contact tracing on regional ferries.

MPA is also extending economic relief measures for regional ferry operators and Singapore Cruise Centre as they prepare for the easing of travel restrictions.

Source: The Straits Times