Maritime security: a pillar for economic development

“We can only have economic development if we have stable maritime security,” declared Vice Admiral José Nuno Chaves, Fleet Commander, Portuguese Navy, as he opened the Maritime Security Conference 2024: Innovation and Partnerships for the Future held in Praia, Cabo Verde (8-9 October).

The event gathered global maritime experts and leaders and spotlighted the crucial role of maritime security in sustaining economic growth and international trade.

As nations continue to rely on maritime trade as a backbone for economic growth, the message from the conference was clear: stable seas lead to sustainable development.

Conference sessions addressed ongoing and emerging threats such as drug trafficking, armed robbery at sea, transnational organized crime, and terrorism. As these issues continue to disrupt global trade routes, securing the connections between ships, ports, and people is more important than ever.

One of the key themes of the conference was the importance of international cooperation and innovative solutions to enhance maritime security. Experts exchanged best practices and highlighted the value of cutting-edge technologies, such as satellite monitoring and AI-based surveillance systems, to improve coastal management and effectively combat threats. These innovations, along with cross-sector partnerships, are seen as essential for securing global trade routes and ensuring sustainability in maritime contexts.

Discussions highlighted how strengthened maritime security could drive poverty alleviation and stimulate job creation in coastal regions.

A major focus was compliance with international standards. Participants emphasized the necessity of adhering to regulations in the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), which mandates the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. These frameworks are essential in confronting the complex challenges facing countries in addressing maritime security.

A summary report of the conference will be developed, to include recommendations to improve maritime security in the Atlantic Ocean.

The event was financed by the German Federal Foreign Office in collaboration with the European Union, the Atlantic Centre, and the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FoGG). The conference was organized by IMO in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Atlantic Centre.

Source: IMO