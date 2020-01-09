Maritime Security Communications With Industry (MSCI) Notice On The Threat To Commercial Vessels From Iran And Its Proxies: Guidance Generally As To Shipboard Vigilance

On January 6, 2020, the MSCI issued an Alert, 2020-001B-Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean-Threat to Commercial Vessels from Iran and its Proxies. This highlights the potential threat to US maritime – and by extension, other – interests in that region in light of recent geopolitical tensions.

As noted in the Club’s Alert of 23 July, 2019, Enhanced Vigilance Recommended for Vessels Transiting Arabian Gulf (AG), Straits of Hormuz (SOH) and Gulf of Oman (GOO), Members are encouraged to maintain a high state of shipboard vigilance in relation to the particular issues highlighted in the Alert and generally in regard to threats to vessel safety.

Source: The American Club