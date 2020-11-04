Maritime security training for Gabon

Gabon is the latest IMO Member State to receive tailor-made, virtual maritime security training from IMO experts (2-3 November). Gabon officials received a recap of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and the specific role of the Designated Authority (DA) – a specified organization responsible for maritime security that is nominated by a national Government.

The DA’s role includes setting the appropriate security level, verifying compliance of port facilities and approving port facility security assessments and plans. The event included a question and answer session, providing specific advice and information relating to Gabon’s specific needs.

Source: IMO