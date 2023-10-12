Maritime services specialist Cargo Care Solutions expands Houston office in strong tanker market

Leading maritime cargo equipment specialist Cargo Care Solutions has expanded its Houston operations to better meet demand for its cargo pump and hydraulics services. According to Peter Peltenburg, CEO of the Dutch-based company, the expanded Houston office is a valuable hub for serving the thriving tanker market.

“Having cargo pump engineers based in Houston plus a full stock of parts to support cargo pump and hydraulics work helps us ensure our customers are operating their equipment in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective way,” said Mr Peltenburg. “This new location and bigger office enable us to continue to grow.”

The expanded Houston office is a base for sales and service operations focused on the oil tankers, supply vessels, and offshore rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico and the Americas. Cargo Care Solutions has built a reputation for providing a complete program for the maintenance of cargo pump systems, covering spares, service, and support.

“With our deep knowledge and extensive service offerings, we emphasize the importance of preventive measures that keep our clients operating smoothly,” said Mr. Peltenberg. “That’s where we can really make a difference.”

In addition to accommodating a full stock of cargo pump parts, the expanded Houston office supports other services performed by Cargo Care Solutions, including hydraulic repairs for offshore installations, inspection and repair work on container hatch covers and other cargo access equipment.

Cargo Care Solutions, headquartered in Rotterdam, serves more than 1,500 global customers. Its team of more than 50 employees is growing as this independent, all-round supplier for cargo access equipment continues to be in demand.

Source: Cargo Care Solutions