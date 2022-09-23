Maritime Singapore all-hands-on-deck to equip maritime workforce with future-ready skillsets through the Alliance for Future Maritime Talent

At the Singapore Shipping Association’s 37th Anniversary Gala Dinner this evening, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran announced the formation of the Alliance for Future Maritime Talent (AFMT), one of the key follow-ups by the Maritime Industry Transformation Tripartite Committee (MITTC).

Key announcements from the event include:

Alliance for Future Maritime Talent (AFMT)

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Maritime Foundation are partnering with Pacific Carriers Limited, Pacific International Lines and American Bureau of Shipping to establish the AFMT.

The AFMT aims to equip the maritime workforce with new skills by working closely with the industry and unions to implement and review the adoption of emerging future skills in the sector.

Tripartite Advisory Panel (TAP)

The new TAP will support the AFMT in engaging stakeholders and gathering industry feedback on emerging and future skills, and relevant competencies for the maritime industry.

Mr Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of Singapore Maritime Foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Carriers Limited, and Mr Nick Potter, General Manager, Shipping and Maritime, Asia, Pacific and the Middle East, Shell, will co-chair the TAP.

“Identifying the transition and future skills is foundational to the maritime industry’s transformation. The Alliance for Future Maritime Talent will consult the union and industry widely to prepare the workforce for the changing landscape spurred on by technology and sustainability. At PCL, people and skills development are core to our business strategy; we believe the Alliance will be a strong complement to our effort. In this regard, PCL is proud to be one of the first companies to join the Alliance, and we will give it our full support,” said Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Carriers Limited.

Source: Singapore Maritime Foundation