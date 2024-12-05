Maritime students become latest beneficiaries of Achim Boehme Scholarship grants

Four students win financial and other backing from Lomar scheme that supports the next generation of shipping leaders

5th December 2024, Bremen: Four students at the City University of Applied Sciences in Bremen, Germany (Hochschule Bremen – HSB), have become the latest recipients of financial bursaries from Lomar’s Achim Boehme Scholarship.

Organised as a lasting tribute to the former Lomar CEO, who passed away in July 2020, the scholarship programme supports the next generation of leaders in shipping.

The 2024-25 scholars to receive grants are: Jinky Pagilagan from the Philippines, Lennart Jacob Bünemann of Germany and Adel Hassanein from Egypt. All are studying the English-language Bachelor’s (BA) degree programme in International Shipping and Chartering (ISSC).

Support has also been renewed to International Shipping & Chartering (ISSC) student Michael Pasion from the Philippines, who is this year’s winner of the university’s prestigious DAAD academic award. Michael has benefitted from the scholarship for the past two years.

“Thanks to your support, I can make my dream come true,” Jinky Pagilagan told her sponsors at the signing of the scholarship contract at the Hochschule Bremen.

Lomar CEO Nicholas Georgiou, said: “Once again we are delighted to provide support for young people looking to pursue careers in the shipping industry. Achim was a true leader and mentor to many in shipping and our scholarship maintains his wonderful legacy with support for this talent of the future, our leaders of tomorrow.”

“We are so very pleased to see this continued generous support from Lomar Shipping,” said Prof. Dr. Ilknur Colmorn, Head of the International Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Ship Management – Nautical Sciences (ISMN) at HSB. “Shipping is a demanding professional field with a lot of opportunities, however this is only possible for some students given the generous support of Lomar.”

Prof. Dr. Suzette Suarez, head of the International Bachelor’s Degree Program in Shipping and Chartering (ISSC), adds: “Achim Boehme was a strong advocate of the German shipping industry, of the City of Bremen and of shipping academia. We awaken the interest of and inspire young talents in the professional field of shipping by offering them a good and multifaceted education, and this financial support is fundamental for these students.”

Achim Boehme lost a brave, year-long battle with cancer in July 2020 and left an indelible mark on the shipping industry. The Achim Boehme Scholarship, established in his honour, ensures that his lifelong contribution to shipping and to young maritime industry professionals is kept alive. Grants support the cost of education, while further backing in the form of practical semester internships – both on shore and at sea – are offered to help prepare students for their professional careers.

Achim Boehme had a close affinity to the Hochschule Bremen – City University of Applied Sciences in his home city of Bremen, and the scholarship is dedicated to students taking degree programs in International Ship Management – Nautical Sciences B.Sc. (ISMN) and International Shipping and Chartering B.A. (ISSC).

