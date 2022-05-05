Maritime surveillance from space: French SME Unseenlabs launched two new satellites for ship monitoring at sea

Unseenlabs, the European leader in radiofrequency (RF) signals detection from space, successfully launched its sixth and seventh satellites dedicated to the geolocation of vessels at sea on April 1st and May 3. In total, Unseenlabs has deployed seven satellites since 2019 and will launch other satellites in 2022.

The technology embedded in the satellites enables Unseenlabs to provide accurate data for navigational risk assessment, for vessel tracking and for searching and rescuing ships in distress. Unseenlabs’ constellation is designed to provide clients with data to follow maritime traffic, regardless of the time of day and weather conditions. Unseenlabs processes and analyses this RF data, and provides unique knowledge for national security operations, for environmental protection and for an increasing number of applications in the commercial sector. “Unseenlabs provides the most accurate possible RF data to its clients. Our clients and partners use this data to power analytics and find solutions for many industries.”

Clement Galic, Unseenlabs CEO and cofounder said. To this day, Unseenlabs owns the world’s most advanced fleet of independent satellites for RF signals detection. The technology developed by Unseenlabs provides the most up-to-date maritime traffic data for their selected area of interest. The technology embedded in the satellites enables Unseenlabs to provide accurate data for maritime actors: ship tracking, route optimization, environment protection and for searching and rescuing vessels in distress. In 2022 the French SME will be expanding its team based at its headquarters in Rennes, France. The aim is to extend Unseenlabs’ constellation dedicated to the geolocation of vessels at sea to up to 25 satellites around 2025.

Source: Unseenlabs