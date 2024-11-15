Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) publishes Guidelines to develop and implement a safety management system for alternative fuels onboard ships
The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) is a Group of Flag States and classification societies. Their aim is to bridge the gap between the technology and regulatory processes. With safety in mind, they have developed a set of guidelines to help the maritime industry decarbonise.
A thorough review of the International Safety Management (ISM) code Part A identified three areas where focus is needed to help all stakeholders:
- Uncertainty related to Safety Management System requirements development and implementation;
- Uncertainty related to emergency procedure development; and
- Uncertainty related to maintenance measures.
Source: NorthStandard