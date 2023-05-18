Maritime trade facilitation takes centre stage in Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is being supported by IMO to accede to the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL), which is a key treaty aimed at achieving the most efficient maritime transport as possible, looking for smooth transit in ports of ships, cargo and passengers.

Participants from relevant ministries and stakeholders with responsibilities for the clearance of ships, cargoes, crews, and passengers at Kazakhstan’s ports of Aktau and Kuryk, are participating in the National Seminar on Facilitation of Maritime Traffic (16-18 May), held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The event has been organized under IMO’s technical assistance programme and is hosted by the Transport Committee of Kazakhstan with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The seminar is providing advice on the latest amendments to the Annex to the FAL Convention, adopted in 2022, which will enter into force on 1 January 2024 and make the single window for data exchange mandatory in ports around the world, marking a significant step in the acceleration of digitalization in shipping.

The 46 seminar participants are benefitting from guidance on the benefits of using Maritime Single Window and Electronic Data Interchange in facilitating ships’ clearance in Kazakhstan’s ports.

Julian Abril, Head of Facilitation Section, Maritime Safety Division, is representing IMO.

Source: IMO