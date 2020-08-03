Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference confirmed for 5-6 October in Geneva, Switzerland

The event will bring together the main players in research, innovation and technological development as well as key actors in the maritime transport industry.

Postponed to October 5-6 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference (MTEC) will provide an exceptional opportunity for shipping industry representatives and technology solution providers to finally get together, exchange ideas, share projects and do business in a safe and comfortable environment.

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference is committed to delivering a successful event in Geneva and acknowledges that health and safety is integral to this objective. MTEC will ensure that it has a high quality health and safety policy in place which is appropriate for the prevailing advice in October.

New partners and speakers, including Siemens, Louis Dreyfus Armateus, Syroco, ZESTAs (Zero Emission Ship Technology Association) and Swiss Shipowners Association have joined the conference this month. Over 100 delegates and 12 exhibitors have already confirmed their presence at the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference in October. There is still room, but space is limited. Contact us rapidly if you wish to take advantage of this excellent opportunity, and register at https://mte-conference.com if you wish to attend the conference as a delegate.

The two days event will consist of topical presentations and panel discussions, interspersed with lunch and coffee breaks to allow delegates to visit the exhibition space, network and do business in a charming and business-friendly setting, alongside Lake Geneva. Monday evening’s reception, scheduled to take place cruising on board a vintage steamer from the local shipping company CGN is confirmed, as is the support of the Geneva authorities and the event’s lead partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transport and logistics, headquartered in Geneva.

Organized in the wake of IMO 2020, the MTE Conference will provide an opportunity to discuss the first lessons learned from this set of rules and discuss the strategies to adopt ahead of IMO 2030 and 2050. The event’s programme will cover alternative propulsion systems (hybrid, electric and wind-assisted propulsion), future marine fuels (hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, GTL, LNG), operational efficiency, IMO compliance and legislation. It will include case-studies from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, CGN (Lake Geneva General Navigation Company), Proman Shipping and Stena Bulk. Feel free to contact us if you have an interesting case-study to present!

Source: MTEC