Maritime UK And City Of Glasgow College To Host International Maritime Hub At COP26

Maritime UK and City of Glasgow College have announced plans to showcase green technology, innovation and capabilities from across the UK maritime sector to the world, at an International Maritime Hub at COP26.

To be hosted at City of Glasgow College’s Riverside Campus on the bank of the river Clyde, the Hub will be the location for a number of different events throughout the duration of the international conference, highlighting UK maritime expertise within areas such as technology, policy, regulation, education and training.

COP26 provides a historic opportunity for the UK to demonstrate international leadership in the efforts to tackle climate change. With the decarbonisation of the global maritime sector as a necessary step to reaching net zero targets, the Hub aims to display the sector’s capabilities to world leaders and advance the conversation around green growth. This is a chance for the global maritime sector to come together to discuss the shared response to the climate mission. It will also be an opportunity to show UK decision-makers the central role that maritime can play in decarbonising the economy, while adding value and creating well-paid jobs in coastal towns and cities across the country.

Sarah Kenny, Chair of Maritime UK, said:

“In partnership with City of Glasgow College, we are aiming to put our industry where it belongs – at the top of the world stage for green innovation.

“At the perfectly located Riverside Campus, we will create a hub of maritime activity to showcase our progress to net zero, and to advance the agenda at COP26 on what the global industry needs to go the full distance.

“Tackling the climate crisis remains an enormous challenge and it can’t be done without decarbonising maritime. We are ready to play our part, but making climate targets a reality will require significant cross-industry and government collaboration.”

The decarbonisation of the maritime sector is crucial to reaching net zero goals. While transporting goods by sea is by far the most carbon efficient mode of transport, the sheer volume of traffic means shipping and its associated activity still accounts for between 2-3% of global emissions. The UK maritime sector is worth £46.1bn to the UK economy every year, making it a greater contributor than air and rail combined.

COP26 will be a chance to showcase progress on the path to net zero in the maritime sector and advance discussions on how industry and governments can collaborate to overcome challenges, whether these are financial, policy, technological or regulatory. This will be done through the demonstration of new technology and by hosting discussions on green growth and skills, regional capabilities, innovation, and the ways in which the move towards net zero can be used as a way to increase UK competitiveness in the global maritime market.

Paul Little, Principal at City of Glasgow College, said:

“As one of the leading maritime institutions across the globe, we are delighted to be working in partnership with Maritime UK to formally launch our International Maritime Hub here at our Riverside Campus in Glasgow.

“As this great city prepares to host COP26, when world leaders meet and agree on tackling climate change, we will be showcasing the latest technologies and innovation that the maritime sector has to offer.”

Maritime Minister, Robert Courts, said:

“The maritime industry has long been a source of pride in the UK, acting as a cornerstone of our economy and as we prioritise Building Back Better and Greener from the pandemic, we want to encourage our international counterparts to do the same.

“The COP26 International Maritime Hub gives us the opportunity to showcase our hard work, promote green maritime and consolidate our position as leaders in international maritime decarbonisation.”

As the umbrella body for the maritime sector, Maritime UK represents the interests of the shipping, ports, engineering and marine science, professional services, and leisure marine industries through a diverse membership.

Source: Maritime UK