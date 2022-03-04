Maritime UK announces plans for National Careers Week

Maritime UK today announces its plans to promote the maritime sector during National Careers Week (NCW). The annual week-long celebration of careers guidance and engagement runs from 7 to 12 March 2022.

NCW is a celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. The aim is to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the academic calendar to help support young people leaving education.

Maritime UK’s Careers and Outreach Programme exists to raise awareness of the maritime sector and its careers with stakeholders through a variety of activities.

The theme for NCW 2022 is All About You: taking control, exploring your options, and believing in yourself.

Maritime UK’s plans for National Careers Week 2022 include:

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) session for careers professionals on careers at sea

Event for London Further Education (FE) leaders aboard HQS Wellington on the maritime sector in the capital

New resources and interactive website launch

Supporting ‘Tidal Tuesday’, a dedicated focus during NCW on careers at sea

Delivery of industry ambassador ‘visits’ by sector professionals across the week

Announcement of Apprentice of the Year at the Maritime UK Awards in Glasgow

Throughout the week Maritime UK will be directly engaging with schools and colleges, particularly through the Careers Professionals’ Network, whose members are being equipped with targeted resources produced by the industry. In addition, volunteers signed up to Maritime UK’s Ambassador programme with Inspiring the Future are taking part in dedicated NCW activities across the country.

Maritime UK’s CPD session on careers at sea will introduce careers professionals to Samantha, who swapped her shore-based management accountancy role for that of a Purser onboard a cruise ship. The session will also here from Dave, who started his career in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) and is now a master with SERCO in Portsmouth Harbour.

FE leaders aboard HQS Wellington will learn about London’s maritime sector, and the 40,000 plus jobs that exist on and around the River Thames. Companies from across London’s maritime industries will be on hand to talk about the most pressing challenges and opportunities they’re facing, and the skills they need.

The public engagement activity is being led by Lorna Wagner, Programme Manager at Maritime UK:

“National Careers Week is a fantastic opportunity to spread the word about maritime careers.

“We’ve developed a brand-new careers website and collated brilliant resources to enable children, young people and adult job seekers to learn more about the maritime industries when thinking about careers.

“Our virtual tours help you see into the world of maritime – behind port gates, in cutting-edge facilities and onboard vessels – and our ‘in conversation with’ short videos make it possible for you to hear directly from maritime people talking about their own career journey.

“More than 1700 careers professionals have attended our maritime CPD sessions and that’s translating into maritime being discussed as a career option much more in schools and colleges.

“We’re excited to use National Careers Week to expand our reach and inspire more people to consider careers in the maritime sector!”

Getting involved

Employers can support Maritime UK during NCW by using campaign resources, tagging @MUKCareers on Twitter and using the hashtag #MaritimeCareers.

Educators can get involved by making use of the suite of careers resources available online or requesting an industry ambassador ‘visit’.

Individuals can learn more about careers in the maritime sector by visiting Maritime UK’s new maritime careers website.

Source: MaritimeUK