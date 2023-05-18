Maritime UK ‘Come to Work with Me’ Campaign Launches on IMO International Day for Women in Maritime with support from QinetiQ

Launched to coincide with the IMO International Women in Maritime Day, Maritime UK is pleased to introduce a new social media campaign aimed at promoting STEM career opportunities for girls in the maritime industry.

The maritime industry is vital to global trade and plays a significant role in our economy, with an estimated 90% of world trade carried by sea. Within the UK, the sector supports over 1 million jobs, however women remain underrepresented in many parts of the industry, and in particular in STEM based roles.

Our social media campaign aims to raise the profile of those working within STEM based careers while extending our reach to inspire young females into these roles, breaking down perceived barriers and helping to support the creation of a diverse and inclusive future workforce in line with the Maritime 2050 Strategy.

We are pleased to have the support of QinetiQ for the first video, created to give an insight into the typical day of an Associate Naval Architect based at the Haslar Site in Gosport.

The premier of the video and the further call to action for maritime organisations to get involved will take place during the Diversity in Maritime – Women in Maritime Network Meeting, held at The Seafarers’ Charity, London.

Baroness Vere, Maritime Minister, said:

“With so many opportunities and incredible experiences there for the taking, more needs to be done to show that the maritime industry is an open and inclusive one for women, as well as men.

“Improving representation of women across the sector is essential to futureproofing the industry and boosting trade, creating jobs and delivering goods.”

Emily Hewitt, Associate Naval Architect, QinetiQ, said:

“Having known about Maritime UK and its work within the industry for a while, I was delighted to be asked for my help and involvement in the campaign for International Day for Women in Maritime.

“It is crucial that young women and girls are continually shown that there is a space for them in this industry. Days like this are key to breaking down barriers and historic norms.

“Being able to raise awareness of my work in a fantastic role on a platform such as this one, makes me delighted, and I hope it gives a bit more insight into a career in maritime as well as showing the art of the possible for girls all around the world.”

Janet Fallon, Interim CEO, Maritime UK, said:

“I am extremely proud that Maritime UK is launching this campaign aimed at promoting STEM career opportunities for girls in the maritime industry. With the goal of creating a diverse and inclusive future workforce, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers and inspiring young females to pursue exciting roles in STEM.

“The support of QinetiQ in creating the first video featuring an Associate Naval Architect is invaluable. Together, we can make a difference in shaping the future of the maritime industry by continuing to empower and inspire young women to explore the endless possibilities within our industry.”

