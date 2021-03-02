Maritime UK launches Mental Health in Maritime Pledge

Maritime UK has launched a new pledge to make a positive difference on mental health across the industry. Signed by the likes of the Royal Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, CEOs and industry groups, and supported by government, the commitment aims to improve the quality of mental health and wellbeing provision throughout the sector. With twenty-nine industry leaders among the first signatories,

Maritime UK is calling for more companies to follow their lead. Sarah Kenny, Chair, Maritime UK said:

“The huge effort made by people across our sector in the past year has reminded us all that it is individuals at the front and centre of everything we do. That is why it is so important to create a sector that fully supports its people and is as inclusive as possible so that we can attract and retain the best talent that reflects the diverse nature – and offer – of our society. “There has been a welcome recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing in recent months – and this pledge provides a framework to bring that work together; to share and support one another to move the sector forward. We call on companies across maritime to sign the pledge.”

Coordinated by Maritime UK, signatories have agreed to the following statement: we are committed to improving the quality of mental health and wellbeing provision through action and support, at all levels, throughout our organisation and our industry. This is alongside three statements. One on purpose, which includes taking leadership with visible action; another on responsibilities, involving creating a thriving culture of care; and commitments, ensuring teams have the skills and education to support those whilst working both on land and at sea. All signatories will be asked to report on their progress, which will be shared publicly in a yearly Diversity in Maritime Annual Report.

Sue Terpilowski, Co-Chair, Diversity in Maritime Taskforce said:

“We know that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on mental health and wellbeing and now is the time as we move into a post-COVID world that we must stand together and commit to improving the quality of mental health and wellbeing throughout the sector. The Pledge is a huge step forward and we look forward to more signatories signing up.”

Source: Maritime UK