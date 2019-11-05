Maritime UK response to early general election

Responding to last week’s vote by MPs for an early general election, Maritime UK Chair, Harry Theochari, said:

“We hope that the result of this general election provides stability and a clear way forward for the country on Brexit. What we – and the rest of the economy whose trade we enable – need is certainty, stability and predictability. Not least for the people who make our sector the national success story that it is.

“There is much else that we need to be focusing on, including the environment, coastal economic development, our competitiveness, innovation and our people. The UK’s competitors around the world, not consumed by Brexit, have been focusing resolutely on how they will gain a sizeable slice of the growing global maritime sector, forecast to double in value to $3trn by 2030.

“We will use this election to bring these key national priorities to the fore and make the case for Britain’s future as an innovative, dynamic, world-leading maritime nation, driving growth across all parts of the United Kingdom.”

Maritime UK will publish its manifesto shortly.

Source: Maritime UK