MaritimeONE and Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) Award Ceremony

OSM is proud to be one of the sponsoring companies for the Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS), an opportunity for promising students to be future leaders of Singapore’s maritime industry. This year, 14 Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) worth about S$1 million were awarded. Senior Minister of State for Finance & Transport, Mr Chee Hong Tat, graced the event as Guest-of-Honour. OSM was represented by Rohit Talwar and Ng Wei Kuan.

The scholarship is co-sponsored by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU), and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS). TMSS is a seafaring scholarship awarded to students pursuing a Diploma in Nautical Studies or Diploma in Marine Engineering at Singapore Polytechnic, and graduates of the Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA) and Tripartite Maritime Training Awards (TMTA) who are holders of the Certificate of Competency (COC) Class 3 or Class 5.

2022 TMSS Scholars, for OSM, are Ilham Zikri Bin Faizal & Ms Jade Neo Jun Yi.

Ilham Zikri is in his 1st year of studies for the Diploma in Marine Engineering. A cruise trip when he was in his primary school piqued his interest in ships and inspired him to choose the Marine Engineering pathway.

Jade Neo graduated with a Higher NITEC in Maritime Business and is pursuing a Diploma in Nautical Studies. She was inspired by a close family friend who is a Ship Captain that shared extensively about his experience in maritime.

“I have always wanted to be a master mariner and have worked hard to achieve that goal since I was young. I am looking forward to my first contract as a deck cadet and am confident that through perseverance and resilience, I will be able to achieve my goal of becoming a ship captain. With my passion for seafaring, I would like to be a strong, dependable seafarer and a good example for other aspiring female seafarers”, Jade commented.

Congratulations Jade and Ilham Zikri! We wish you a fruitful Maritime adventure ahead!

Source: OSM Maritime