MaritimeONE Case Competition Winners from Singapore Respond to Industry Challenges posed by Leading Multinationals

The Singapore Maritime Foundation announced the champion teams of the MaritimeONE Case Summit (MCS) 2023 during the Grand Finals and Awards Ceremony on 5 April 2023, which was graced by Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Mr. Chee Hong Tat.

Sponsor companies CMA CGM, Rio Tinto, Swire Bulk and Swire Shipping provided challenge statements at the intersection of business and sustainability. MCS 2023 is the fourth edition of the competition designed to connect tertiary students with the maritime industry that is rapidly transforming.

There were entries from 155 tertiary students across 49 registered teams from Singapore’s universities and polytechnics for MCS 2023. The students come from a diverse range of disciplines including maritime studies, supply chain management, business, data science, engineering, and more.

The following are winners of the MCS 2023:

Quote from SMF Chairman

“The MaritimeONE Case Summit 2023 provided tertiary students with an experiential learning opportunity to apply their knowledge and resourcefulness to challenges that are at the convergence of business and sustainability. I thank CMA CGM, Rio Tinto, and Swire Shipping and Swire Bulk for partnering the Singapore Maritime Foundation in nurturing young talent to support the industry’s transformation,” said Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

Quote from CMA CGM and Champion Team

“The CMA CGM Group is committed to become Net Zero Carbon by 2050. Energy transition is key in our decarbonisation roadmap. The Group’s USD1.5 billion Fund for Energies is set to accelerate the transition. We have challenged the young talent and are encouraged to see out-of-the-box solutions to decarbonise shipping as well as port terminals and warehouses,” said Mr. Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer, CMA CGM Asia Pacific.

“We hope to be part of the global movement to lower waste in the supply chain by implementing the concept of an eco-marketplace that facilitates the trade of sustainable products. We want to help spearhead a worldwide effort to reduce carbon emissions because we believe it is a necessary stage towards an environmentally friendly, sustainable planet for future generations. We are passionately dedicated to pushing forward the decarbonisation proposal and working to make these efforts a reality so that it can be beneficial for all,” said Mr. Lim Chao Guan, a Year 1 maritime studies student from Nanyang Technological University and team leader of 4KGoals, champion for the CMA CGM’s challenge statement.

Quote from Rio Tinto and Champion Team

“It was heartening and inspiring to see students from diverse backgrounds taking on our challenge statement and showing keen interest in driving sustainable development in shipping, including human capital. Their creativity and enthusiasm to make a difference addressing complex matters, combined with their desire to learn through engagement with industry stakeholders beyond their mentors, give me confidence in our next generation of maritime leaders. Rio Tinto is proud to partner with the Singapore Maritime Foundation on this important initiative and we look forward to seeing these young leaders joining the industry and creating a better tomorrow,” said Ms. Laure Baratgin, Head of Commercial Operations, Rio Tinto.

“Everyone deserves a safe and fair workplace. Jessy and I sympathized greatly with the seafarers who have challenging jobs and spend long stretches of time away from home. As young female students, we are also excited that we may be able to encourage solutions pushing for greater diversity in the industry. We believe MCS 2023 and other similar challenges are crucial in providing students with an avenue to channel their creativity and apply their knowledge in the real world,” said Ms. Lye Hwee Woon Hazel, a Year 3 business administration student from the National University of Singapore and team

Quote from Swire Bulk/Swire Shipping and Champion Team

“The quality of all the proposals was impressive, and I would like to thank our participants for their innovation, ideas, time, and passion. We selected Team CFRTT because they proposed feasible solutions that can aid in minimising fuel use for our vessels. We will consider ways to integrate these ideas as we structure our decarbonisation journey. Swire Bulk and Swire Shipping have enjoyed being part of this initiative that bridges universities and businesses. We see this as a good platform for future leaders to propose innovative concepts and ideas that can provide targeted solutions to real life problems,” said Ms. Susana Germino, General Manager, Sustainability and Decarbonisation, Swire Bulk and Swire Shipping.

“The maritime industry has traditionally been viewed as slow-moving. As young individuals, we believe it is our responsibility to drive a positive change and alter this perception. This case challenge has presented us with the opportunity to apply our knowledge and skills to real-world problems and devise innovative solutions. Our goal is to not only promote sustainable practices in the industry but also to inspire and attract more young people to become future leaders in this field,” said Mr. Ho Siang Hong Luis, a Year 2 maritime studies student from Nanyang Technological University and team captain of CFRTT, the champion for Swire Bulk and Swire Shipping’s challenge statement.

Source: Singapore Maritime Foundation