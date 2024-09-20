MariTrace partners with software development company for the shipping industry, Shipnet

MariTrace, a market leader in global maritime intelligence and ship tracking, partners with Shipnet, a software development company for the shipping industry, to deliver insights to users of Shipnet’s new Helix solution.

Helix is a data analytics platform for Shipnet users that simplifies fleet data access. It transforms and provisions data for easy Business Intelligence (BI) tool integration, empowering users to optimise and grow their business.

Helix takes the user’s operational data in their ShipnetOne ERP solution and distils it down to the highest value records. This invaluable data enables users to pivot a strategy if needed or to protect and replicate what is performing well. Not only does Helix work with whichever tools the user has available, but it also allows for data that traditionally isn’t held in the same storage space to be cross-examined in detail.

Mercury, which was launched by MariTrace earlier this year, will be available to users on the Helix platform. Mercury will be accessible alongside business records within Helix, and available to integrate with the BI tool of your choice. Mercury’s highly granular transmission provides a GPS position once per minute as default, with the ability to increase the frequency as required, far exceeding shoreside AIS monitoring capabilities available across the current market, allowing users to easily manage their fleet and avoid unwanted risk. To take it a step further, other shipboard data sources can be added to Mercury – including fuel flow and shaft power output. Combining Mercury with Helix enables users to understand and contextualise data regarding machinery failures or repairs.

Thomas Owen, CEO at MariTrace, comments, “One of our main drivers behind launching Mercury was to provide critical data that not only provides users with safety at sea but also allows them to make informed decisions, of which Helix does similar. This partnership aligns on many levels, and we can’t wait to provide users with the data they need and want.”

John Wills, Director of Customer Experience at Shipnet, comments, “We wanted to work with a partner that reflected our values, but who also had deep expertise with data, and could add value in more ways than a traditional data partner. This partnership allows users to digitise older vessels via Mercury, any data you feel you need, and then analyse it alongside all the ERP data held in Shipnet. This is one of the main reasons why we chose MariTrace as our partner for Helix.”

Source: MariTrace