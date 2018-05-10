Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce that Mark Guthrie has been named KVH’s vice president for the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Guthrie will oversee all KVH activities in this area, which is of vital importance in the mobile connectivity market. Mobile tech innovator KVH provides connectivity solutions for the maritime market, including global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm services used by thousands of vessels worldwide.

“The maritime industry is in the midst of a digital transformation, and this region with its busy ports sees more commercial maritime traffic than any other part of the world,” says Mr. Guthrie. “As a market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH is committed to helping ship operators take advantage of the benefits of connectivity with new HTS products and subscription-based offerings that truly meet the needs of the industry.”

Mr. Guthrie joined KVH in 2013, and has held a variety of roles, most recently serving as vice president for global channel management. Mark’s extensive experience in the satellite communications and telecom industries includes roles held prior to joining KVH – at SES, BT (British Telecom), Europe Star, and Verestar.

“KVH considers the Asia-Pacific region a growing market for our products and services, and we are thrilled to have Mark direct the team there. His background in satellite technology and the maritime industry makes him an extremely knowledgeable leader,” says Brent Bruun, KVH’s chief operating officer.

Mr. Guthrie will work out of KVH’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, located in Singapore; KVH also has a presence in Tokyo and in Hong Kong. KVH first established an office in Singapore in 2010, and recently relocated to a larger space including an area for demonstrating live satellite antenna feeds of such KVH products as the TracPhone® V7-HTS, a 60 cm Ku-band marine satellite antenna designed to deliver data download speeds up to 10 Mbps.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans™ Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s Videotel™ business is a market-leading provider of training films, computer-based training, and eLearning for the maritime industry, and its KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Source: KVH Industries, Inc.