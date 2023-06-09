Market Eyeing Progress Of Iron Ore Mine Production Resumptions in Hebei, Here Is SMM’s Latest Survey Results

The market has been paying great attention to the resumption of production at mines in Hebei. Qianxi: One large mine has complete procedures and is expected to resume production at the end of June or early July. Qian’an: 4 mines have passed acceptance checks, of whom two state-run mines are in normal production, and two private mines are still waiting for government approval to resume. Luan County: a state-owned mine is in normal production.

Chengde: No mine plans to resume after massive production resumptions in March-April.

Zhangjiakou: In Chicheng County, two mines have recently resumed normal production, while other local mines are still in the process of expanding capacity or applying for mining licenses.

Handan/Xingtai: There has been no progress in resuming production.

It is expected that the overall operating rates of mines in Hebei will rise slightly this month, and local supply will remain tight.

Source: SMM