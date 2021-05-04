MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 05/05/2021

Two U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed spending $73 billion to electrify the nation’s 70,000 transit buses as part of a push to move the United States toward zero-emission transportation.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking chairman Sherrod Brown noted only 2% of U.S. buses are zero-emission vehicles. They propose using funds to electrify transit vans and other vehicles and requiring all vehicles purchased using the funds are made in the United States.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)