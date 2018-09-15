MARKETS SNAPSHOT FOR 14/09/18

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,601 Dec: 1,419 NYSE-Adv: 1,510 Dec: 1,427 (Source: Nasdaq)

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials .SPSY gained with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more of Chinese products limited gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,904.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,010.04.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)