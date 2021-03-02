Marlink and Soremar extend partnership to increase options for North African fishing operators

Marlink, the leading provider of Smart Network Solutions, has extended its partnership with Soremar Group to provide an enhanced range of safety and vessel management services to fishing operators in North Africa.

Under the agreement, Soremar customers can access Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) and the mandated Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) via the Iridium satellite network, in addition to other providers.

Marlink and Soremar have previously collaborated to create a portal that can be used by shoreside teams to track fishing vessels at sea and send and receive vessel positions and fleet overview to meet regulatory requirements.

Since the end of last year, Soremar has held state licences to provide security solutions for the Iridium satellite network via Marlink, which is now commercially available to Soremar’s extensive portfolio of fishing customers in Morocco and neighbouring countries. Its extensive knowledge and long heritage in North Africa make it the natural choice for fishing industry customers requiring the widest choice of digital safety solutions.

“Fishing operators in North Africa focus on safety compliance and the optimisation of potential catch, so the ability to combine mandated safety services with digital tools is an obvious advantage,” says Dounia Gnaou, Managing Director, Soremar Group. “The high number of alerts received via GMDSS every year is a testament to the value of this service to our customers operating in harsh environments.”

“Being able to provide tailored services is key for a partner like Soremar whose customers demand safety but also require the utmost flexibility and agility in their connectivity plans in a very competitive market,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Enhanced provision of VMS and GMDSS services enables Soremar customers to further explore and embrace digitalisation and value-added services that can improve profitability moving forward.”

Caption: Under the agreement, Soremar’s customers can access VMS and GMDSS via the Iridium satellite network, in addition to other providers.

Source: Marlink