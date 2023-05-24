Marlink enhances hybrid digital network solution for Polembros Shipping with Starlink

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, will install the Starlink LEO service for Athens-based ship manager Polembros Shipping. A Marlink partner for many years, Polembros will extend its digital toolset to include the new LEO service on a trial basis to support crew welfare and remote technology.

Polembros is already a user of Marlink’s hybrid network, including guaranteed throughput VSAT services across its fleet. The deployment of the SeaLink NextGen service will bring much faster throughput and lower latency to the company’s business and crew communications, enabling the deployment of digital solutions and crew welfare services.

Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s smart platform XChange. This hybrid solution integrates and protects critical maritime connectivity, powering new applications for business and crew.

Polembros Shipping has been in existence since 1974, though the shareholders’ family traces its shipping connections back to the 19th century. The company currently manages a fleet of Aframax and Suezmax tankers and sister operation Polembros Bulkers manages vessels ranging in size from Handysize to Newcastlemax.

Both Polembros companies are devoted to continuously improving their service and particularly committed to ensuring their ships are operated safely and efficiently, with capable and reliable marine personnel. Relying on invaluable knowledge and experience, ashore and at sea, innovative technologies and a clear vision for the future, Polembros Shipping and Polembros Bulkers are determined to continue their diligent pursuit of excellence.

Greek shipping companies are increasingly following a trend towards higher throughput communications, enjoying access to a new family of applications enabled by Starlink’s very low latency global service. This includes video streaming services, instant data transfer tools and remote access technology for maintenance and compliance.

“Polembros Shipping and Polembros Bulkers are companies with a reputation built up over many years for dedication to safety and quality; we value innovations like Starlink as a contributor to our performance,” said Vasilis Kottas, IT Manager, Polembros Shipping. “Our partnership with Marlink is a factor in our success as a company which delivers the high standard of communications required by our fleet managers and our shipboard teams.”

“Marlink is proud to help Polembros Shipping take this next step in its journey with new digital services that enable a new generation of applications and tools to support fleet performance and safety,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Adding the Starlink LEO service to the Marlink hybrid network is a further strengthening of our valued and longstanding relationship that positions Polembros as a future-focussed company.”

Source: Marlink