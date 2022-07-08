Marlink expands ITLink portfolio with OS Updates to enhance remote IT compliance onboard

Marlink, the Smart Network Solutions Company, has added another solution to its comprehensive ITLink portfolio. ITLink OS Updates is the latest tool to enable maritime customers to stay safe and compliant through remotely managed updates of the IT operating systems (OS), thus enhancing cyber security.

ITLink OS Updates is simple to implement and represents an important step towards digital enablement for customers through complete standardisation of IT across the fleet. It provides first line protection against cyber threats, improved performance of PCs and servers, by ensuring operating systems have the latest updates and security patches and reports status to a shoreside dashboard.

As digitalisation impacts more areas of fleet operations, managers need to ensure to receive relevant OS data reliably in close to real-time to remain fully compliant. IMO regulations now require new standards of cyber awareness and process onboard ship and third party vetting systems for tanker owners specify much stricter standards.

Out of date operating systems can cause serious issues with performance and user experience and are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Previously, crews had to wait for CDs or risk higher data consumption for over-the-air updates but ITLink OS Updates is fully optimised for satellite connectivity, saving around 80% of the data typically consumed when rolling out OS updates to a fleet.

ITLink OS Updates enables significant efficiency gains for shipping companies, allowing crew and fleet managers to focus on their daily tasks and operations onboard rather than implement monthly OS updates. Marlink’s expert ITLink team works closely with maritime customers to identify solutions that best suit their IT resources and business needs. This includes fast, automated updates across all PCs to keep the ship up to date with tasks completed in as little as one day with full shoreside support.

“Achieving the kind of efficiency gains and compliance reporting required for safer, smarter vessel operations means the full embrace of IT enablement by ship and shore on equal terms,” says Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Owners and ship managers who want to take digitalisation to the next level can use ITLink to secure their remote operations, reduce vessel visits, save costs and let their crew focus on key tasks; it’s a complete solution for smarter shipping.”

Source: Marlink