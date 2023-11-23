Marlink extends cyber protection and detection suite to complete digital landscape with CyberGuard UTM solution

Marlink, the smart digital solutions company, has further strengthened its cyber security portfolio with the addition of CyberGuard Unified Threat Management (CyberGuard UTM) to secure its customers’ digital transformation strategies.

CyberGuard UTM reflects the growth of cyber threats in the maritime industry and the need to protect people and assets across a broader range of digital solutions. In particular the growth of new LEO and 4G/5G services with greater bandwidth speed and lower latency require increased protection at onboard network level.

The solution is the latest enhancement to the Marlink portfolio which already includes CyberGuard modules for Threat Detection and Endpoint Security, as well as a Security Operations Centre (SOC), Remediation and Response services and the CyberGuard portal which allows customers to visualize threats and apply remote remediation.

CyberGuard UTM’s security features include application control, web filtering, intrusion protection and anti virus and optionally, customised routing (including network segregation and intra-LAN) on a network level. Marlink provides the CyberGuard UTM solution under a ‘Firewall as a Service’ model which includes both the provision at remote sites and in the central infrastructure of the client’s base of operations.

The Marlink CyberGuard UTM solution is built on the technology platform provided by Fortinet deploying advanced firewall settings to ensure network segregation and system redundancy, leveraging the ‘virtualisation’ capability of Marlink’s ‘smart edge’ XChange application and Fortinet’s Unified Threat Protection software package.

“The digitalisation of the maritime industry and growth of the Internet of Things have the potential to significantly increase operational efficiency but require state-of-the-art solutions to protect both IT and OT assets,” said Nicolas Furgé, President Digital, Marlink. “We developed the CyberGuard UTM solution to enable customers to benefit from this growing trend while maximizing the protection of their IT and OT assets against cyber security threats.”

Source: Marlink