Marlink Extends Partnership With Newtec To Enhance Its Global VSAT Network And Meet Growing Customer Demand For Bandwidth

Newtec, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of equipment for satellite communications, and Marlink, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end managed connectivity and IT solutions for enterprise and maritime industries, have extended their partnership to future-proof Marlink’s global VSAT network.

As the confirmed Number 1 maritime VSAT provider in the industry, Marlink will adopt the Newtec Dialog® platform to evolve and enhance its industry-leading VSAT services for its maritime customers. The agreement builds on the companies’ long-term cooperation in the Enterprise market. Driven by the rising demand from its extensive customer base for higher throughput services, Marlink decided to step-up its investments by adopting the Newtec Dialog platform to continue building the superior VSAT network of tomorrow for the maritime industry.

Marlink will expand the use of the Newtec platform for all maritime customers, including shipping and tanker companies, cruise ships, ferries, super yachts, fishing and offshore supply vessels (OSV). Leveraging the full potential of its global Sealink VSAT network, maritime customers will benefit from increased throughput, as well as IT and digital solutions to support their digital transformation.

Newtec Dialog is a single-service and multiservice VSAT platform that allows operators and service providers to build and adapt high-quality infrastructure and satellite networking according to their business or missions. It gives operators the power to offer a variety of mobile and fixed services on a single platform, all of which can be delivered to customers operating remotely.

Using the Newtec Dialog platform, Marlink will be able to take advantage of network virtualisation by offering flexible, future-proof VSAT services to meet the needs of its customers worldwide.

“Enhancing our high-quality VSAT network with Newtec Dialog will enable us to build an even more future-proof network for our customers on land and at sea,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO Marlink Group. “We continue to invest in our VSAT network to meet our customers’ increasing demand for global high-speed connectivity and enable them to enhance business efficiency through more flexible and cost-effective operations.”

Newtec CEO Thomas Van den Driessche said: “Digital transformation is playing a critical role in all aspects of business today and adding Newtec Dialog for maritime, as well as enterprise customers, is a logical step forward. As a pioneer in the delivery of business-critical IT, communications and digital solutions, Marlink is a managed service provider both sectors can count on. We are therefore incredibly proud that Marlink has chosen Newtec to enhance its Maritime VSAT network and continue its high standard of service for customers around the world, both today and in the future.”

