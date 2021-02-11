Marlink provides value added VSAT for Turkey’s Gungen Maritime & Trading

Suezmax tanker operator moves four vessels to Fleet Xpress with Marlink voice services to support high quality fleet operations, together with local partner Ozay Satellite

Oslo and Paris, 10 February 2021. Marlink has been selected by leading Turkish tanker operator Güngen Denizcilik ve Ticaret A/Ş (Gungen Maritime & Trading) to provide Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress service on four of its six vessels. The agreement was concluded through Marlink’s local partner Ozsay Satellite which worked with the company to provide a high quality package of enterprise and crew welfare services.

Well-known within Turkey as an early adopter of technology solutions for compliance, efficiency and environmental performance, Gungen will use the high throughput Ka-band service together with Marlink’s own voice service provided via XChange for Fleet Xpress. The Gungen Suezmaxes will use the services provided by Marlink together with the operator’s own firewall and server system for remote access and synchronization, Cyberoam.

Marlink will provide Fleet Xpress with a bundled L-Band back-up solution, both of which will benefit from enhanced network transparency, which provides users and shore staff with immediate information on which network is in use for specific tasks. This unique tool enables ship and shore staff to analyse usage and prioritise data intensive downloads when in the areas of strongest coverage.

Marlink will also provide its own high quality voice service, configured to provide local Turkish telephone numbers for the ships, which provides added flexibility of two voice communications options, allowing the ship to focus on cost efficiency or highest quality. Gungen has a proactive strategy towards personnel selection and retention, employing highly skilled and qualified staff on shore and at sea, investing in its seafarers with regular online training delivered onboard.

“Gungen is a company that follows technology very closely and we implement smart and innovative solutions onto our vessels to improve safety, efficiency and compliance,” said Burak Guler, IT Manger, Gungen Maritime & Trading. “We like to be ahead of the curve in terms of compliance and the advantages that technology can provide us in achieving efficiency gains and emissions reductions.”

“Gungen was one of the first operators in the country to embrace VSAT and is considered one of the most progressive shipping companies in Turkey for its very high operational standards and strong focus on crew welfare,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Gungen’s investment in its processes and its people continues with this combination of VSAT data, voice and added value services.”

“Ozsay Satellite focuses on matching individual customer needs with tailored packages of connectivity and value added solutions that go above and beyond the normal level of service,” said Ali Isamoglu, Director Satellite Communications, Ozsay Satellite. “For a forward thinking customer like Gungen, we worked closely with the IT department to create a bundle of added value connectivity from Marlink that meets their requirements.”

Source: Marlink