Marlink strengthens its position as a Smart Network Solutions provider with a repositioning campaign

Marlink is strengthening its position as a Smart Network Solutions provider with its new ‘Above and Beyond’ campaign. Launched this week, the repositioning campaign, including a new tagline and fresh visual identity, will further underpin the company’s leading position in design, delivery and management of Smart Network Solutions, based on its intelligent hybrid network, combining global satcoms and terrestrial connectivity technologies with software-defined routing (SD-WAN) and optimized cloud access.

With its Managed Services approach, Marlink proactively takes responsibility for integrating everything, from handling customers’ critical connectivity and data, to IT, IoT and OT services including the most advanced Cyber Security and Network Services.

The brand refresh reflects Marlink’s strategic renewal as a true partner and enabler of the digital transformation opportunities across all the market segments it serves. Customers in key industries such as Shipping, Energy and Mining, as well as Humanitarian markets demand Smart Network Solutions to connect their people, assets and operations around the globe, independent of where they are located.

Today’s Marlink has its roots in the satellite operations of Telenor, France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, coming together to create the largest independent provider of VSAT and Mobile Satellite Services. Over time the company has accelerated its growth with acquisitions to support its market diversification and to augment its software and services capabilities, enabling data-driven businesses to operate remotely, efficiently and safely. In 2020, Marlink was named as the number one VSAT service provider by market share by four separate consultants: Comsys, Euroconsult, NSR and Valour Consulting.

The refresh of Marlink’s Brand Identity will be reflected in a new corporate design implemented across all customer portals, corporate and marketing resources including the Marlink website. But most importantly, it represents a relentless commitment to be a true partner to customers, going Above and Beyond to help run their remote operations in ever smarter, more profitable and sustainable ways.

“Marlink is a company with an outstanding heritage and capacity to renew itself. We are now bringing together the knowledge, expertise and leading edge technology we have developed over time in our new Smart Network strategy,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink. “For our customers in the maritime and enterprise industries that operate anywhere, we will be their network partner that goes Above and Beyond to support their digital transformation journeys.”

