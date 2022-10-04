Marlink strengthens its presence in Greece with the acquisition of Hellenic Radio Services

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the satellite communications business of Hellenic Radio Services (HRS).

Following years of successful organic growth via its Piraeus-based subsidiary Marlink CG, this acquisition strengthens significantly Marlink’s position and footprint in the strategic Greek market and enables the company to further expand its service and support operations to meet the growing requirements of Greek shipowners.

Through this transaction Marlink has acquired the satellite communication assets, the experienced staff and the customer support structure of HRS, substantially increasing its installed base in the Greek market with over 750 additional satcom-equipped vessels. The satellite communications business of HRS will be combined with Marlink CG, creating an even stronger local company and leading force in the Greek and Cypriot markets.

For over 30 years, HRS has provided the Greek shipping companies with maritime communication solutions, establishing a strong reputation for service quality and customer support. In line with Marlink’s long-term strategy, HRS pursued a technology-agnostic approach, providing its customers with a wide range of satellite connectivity solutions and equipment from all major vendors.

Greece represents a critical component of the global shipping industry being the largest shipping nation based on deadweight tonnage, while the country’s shipowners continue to invest heavily in new and energy efficient ships. Digital solutions, as the one provided by Marlink, including on-board IT and network management, cyber security, performance data collection, remote support and maintenance are these days considered essential elements for gaining competitive advantage in the shipping industry.

“Hellenic Radio Services has a long heritage built up over decades of serving Greek shipowners with connectivity that keeps them compliant and competitive,” said Ioakeim Tsanis, CEO of Hellenic Radio Services. “We are confident that our customers will benefit from this transition and will enjoy enhanced business opportunities from Marlink‘s state-of-the-art solutions portfolio.”

“Marlink is pleased to welcome the Greek shipping companies and end users of Hellenic Radio Services to our best-in-class smart network solutions which serve already so many shipowners around the world,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO Marlink Group. “Our focus is to provide a smooth transition to HRS’ customers with a high-quality of service and support, and with a future proof connectivity and digital solutions roadmap that supports their digitalisation plans.”

Source: Marlink