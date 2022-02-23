Marlink to deliver smart hybrid network for offshore fleet

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has signed an agreement to provide a global hybrid network solution to vessels operated by Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.

Subsea 7 operates one of the most capable and diverse fleets in its market, including chartered and high specification owned vessels. Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services and connection to the Tampnet network for operations in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes provision of guaranteed throughput including a Committed Information Rate (CIR) at a level normally only found in the leisure/cruise sector. Marlink will also provide its XChange platform solution to create a separate network for secure crew communications.

“We are pleased to be working with Subsea 7, whose global operations span the full energy lifecycle,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Our network of networks approach provides a bespoke suite of connectivity, tools and services that enable operators to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations globally.”

Source: Marlink