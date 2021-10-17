Marlow Navigation and Dutch-based Clearwater Ship Management B.V. expand cooperation in tanker management services

Marlow Navigation and Dutch-based Clearwater Ship Management B.V. have joined forces, intensifying and expanding their cooperation in management services for tanker vessels.

This new partnership provides each company the ability to leverage additional expertise and resources to provide clients with highly specialised and fully fledged solutions.

“We are extremely pleased to strengthen our work with Clearwater, bringing across a dedicated pool of experienced and certified tanker crewmembers, as well as qualified technical and quality teams,” said Managing Director, Marlow Navigation Netherlands, Frans Roelse.

Clearwater has been a specialist in tanker management since 1995. The company’s primary focus is on tankers, worldwide and short-sea trade, and intensive trading under vetting requirements.

“We will offer our service and expertise to Marlow and their clients. At the same time, we will gain access to Marlow’ worldwide network of manning agencies and other service providing entities,” stated General Manager, Clearwater Ship Management, Wessel van Leeuwen. “We are convinced that this extended cooperation will be for the benefit of both companies and in the end, our clients,” he added.

Together, both companies will continue to offer dedicated, tailor-made ship management services for tanker vessels, focussed on smart maintenance, technical operations, purchasing, and commercial activities. The synergy is further enhanced by Clearwater moving into Marlow’s premises in Rhoon, the Netherlands, although maintains its existing contact details.

Source: Marlow Navigation