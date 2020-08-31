MARMARA EXPRESS to reshuffle its rotation

CMA CGM informs its customers that in order to maximize the efficiency of its operational set up, MARMARA EXPRESS Service will undergo a rotation re-shuffling as from September 6th, 2020 ex Fos (EB voyage) starting with our vessel m/v “GISELE A” EB voy. 0MM2JN1MA.

Fos will become the first port of the West Med rotation sequence and Valencia call will be operated exclusively at TCV as per below: MARMARA

MARMARA EXPRESS new service features are the following:

Fleet : 3 vessels x 2,500-2,800 TEU nominal capacity

Rotation : Fos – Valencia (TCV) – Castellon – Barcelona – Piraeus – Ambarli – Izmit – Gemlik – Aliaga – Fos

Frequency : Weekly

New rotation operated by CMA CGM – 1st EB call with m/v “GISELE A” (2,728 TEU nom.) – EB Voy. 0MM2JN1MA – ETA Fos on September 6th, 2020

Source: CMA CGM