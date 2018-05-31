Marorka awarded type approval certification from the China Classification Society (CCS)

Marorka, the leading provider of data-driven energy management and operational performance solutions for the international maritime industry, has been awarded type approval certification from the China Classification Society (CCS) stating that the company’s products comply with CCS Rules for Intelligent Ships.

The standard consists of several functional notations, each covering separate areas of the intelligent ship. The certificate issued to Marorka covers the I-Ship(E) notation, which is the energy efficiency management part of the standard. This part of the standard specifies basic requirements for effective energy efficiency management systems. It covers hardware and software as well as requirements for collecting high-quality data.

“We have been seeing increasing interest from our customers for systems complying with the Rules for Intelligent Ships. This is especially the case in China, where we see a lot of momentum and leadership for improving efficiency and environmental performance backed by substantial investment and decisive actions. In response to this great interest, we have developed our solutions to meet the requirements of I-Ship(E), which is a key focus area for Marorka. We are very happy to have received this certification. It shows that our systems meet the requirements of the class and further demonstrates to customers that they will receive solutions and services of the highest quality when they choose Marorka”, says Gunnar Stefansson, Head of Development at Marorka.

Source: Marorka