Marorka signs an important contract for its “smart shipping” solution with a major European player in maritime container transport

Marorka, a GTT Group company, announces that it has signed an important contract with a major European player in maritime container transport for its Smart Shipping[1] solution to equip 30 container ships in 2023, with an option for 30 more in 2024.

This contract involves the installation of automatic data collection systems and intelligent software for managing and optimising the energy and environmental performance of ships. It also includes an option for the provision of Weather Routing, for the same fleet.

Darri Gunnarsson, Managing Director of Marorka, said: “I am very proud that our company has been chosen to equip the fleet of a large-scale customer with our state-of-the-art digital solutions. This contract will allow us to demonstrate our expertise in maritime technology and contribute to the reduction of polluting emissions in Europe.”

For several years, GTT, through its subsidiaries Ascenz and Marorka, has offered a full range of solutions to ship-owners and charterers around the world to support the maritime industry in its digital and energy transformation and thus help build a more sustainable world.

Source: Marorka