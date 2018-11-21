MARPOL Annex VI Low Sulphur Limit – BIMCO C/P Clauses – Club Seminars

Further to the Club’s News Item of 31 August 2018, Members are advised that BIMCO is due to publish its low sulphur recommended charter party clauses in early December 2018 and which the Club plans to publish on its website as soon as they are available.

Also, in light of the current spotlight on bunker issues the Club will shortly be hosting two lunchtime seminars at its London office, which Members are welcome to attend – please contact our Training Manager Kay Bellinger for details.

The first seminar will be held on Wednesday 28 November 2018 and focus on off-spec bunkers, with Nick Chell from London Offshore Consultants as the guest speaker. The second seminar will focus on MARPOL’s Annex VI low sulphur fuel limit and will be held in January 2019 at a date to be confirmed, with a guest speaker from BIMCO’s Low Sulphur Drafting Team.

In the interim, Members are advised to review their charter party and other relevant contracts in good time before the 1 January 2020 Annex VI implementation date so as to ensure that their contracts are “low sulphur ready”. To assist Members, the Club has agreed fixed fee arrangements with firms of solicitors that are specialists in the area. More information about these arrangements can be obtained from Deputy Director (FD&D) Nicola Cox.

Source: West of England