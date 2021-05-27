Marshall Islands Consistently Makes the Grade

There’s an old adage that I’m reminded of today – consistency is key. Last week, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) recognized the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) on its QUALSHIP 21 roster for the 17th consecutive year.

The RMI is the only registry in the world to achieve 17 consecutive years on this prestigious roster and the only one of the three largest registries to be recognized this year. In fact, the other two largest registries worldwide remain targeted for the second consecutive year.

I heartily congratulate our fleet and the IRI team, not only for this year’s achievement, but also for the long-term focus and dedication it has taken to continuously meet the high-standards and requirements of this program. Many of our vessels have taken the next step, achieving USCG’s elite E-Zero designation, which is only available to vessels enrolled in the QUALSHIP 21 program that consistently adhere to environmental compliance for several years. 47.7% of vessels recognized with QUALSHIP 21’s E-Zero designation fly the RMI flag which is a testament to the Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives being implemented by many owners/operators with vessels in the RMI fleet.

I congratulate them not for a single year of commitment, but for 17 consecutive years of commitment. Seventeen consecutive years of being QUALSHIP 21 listed happens due to the partnerships, connections, and the respect we’ve built between the RMI Registry and our owners and operators. It happens from being on the same page, working together to achieve the same goal, and finding ways to work together even in the most challenging of circumstances. This is a commitment on our part. From day one, when a ship applies for registration, a thorough vetting and assessment is conducted, and extensive technical, and port and flag State inspections support continues throughout the operating life of the ship. Several registries have cycled on and off the QUALSHIP 21 roster over the years.

They are able to achieve QUALSHIP 21’s high-standards for a short period of time, but in the long-term are unable to maintain the technical and safety standards that the program requires. Their inconsistency in applying these standards jeopardizes their fleet and may reflect a lack of commitment to resourcing worldwide operations to ensure quality of operations.It is our willingness to recognize the need to constantly evolve, to work together as one team, and to remain steadfast and focused on our high standards that has allowed the RMI Registry to grow into the world’s youngest and greenest fleet, a leader in sustainability practices, and achieve this unparalleled recognition by the USCG. We have heavily invested in building a worldwide technical team to provide reliable, expert technical support to our fleet. Support that comes at no additional cost, because being flagged by the RMI means having a true partner to support and guide you. Today, as our owners and operators continue to explore, implement, and adopt new technologies, we stand alongside them, maintaining those strong partnerships.



I am so proud of our team and our fleet. I sincerely congratulate and thank you for all that we have achieved together, year-after-year, without hesitation or fail, to maintain the high standards of the RMI fleet. To be the only flag State in the world to have achieved 17 consecutive years on QUALSHIP 21 takes a team. I can’t wait to see what we achieve next.

