Marshall Islands Registry Scores Top Rankings by All Three Major Port State Control Regimes

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) is ranked 6th on the white list of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Current Flag Performance List 2019. The Paris MoU’s “white, grey, and black (WGB) lists are based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a 3-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in the period.”

This high accolade follows the top rankings the RMI has already received from the United States Coast Guard and Tokyo MoU earlier this year. The RMI’s 2019 rankings by all three of the major port State control (PSC) authorities reflects the fact that the RMI once again clearly outperforms Panama and Liberia in quality and detention records, confirming the RMI’s position as the premier quality registry.

Between the years 2017-2019, 4,481 RMI flagged vessels were inspected by Paris MoU members, resulting in only 69 detentions. The WGB list is used for calculating the Ship Risk Profile. PSC is a regime to inspect ships to verify their compliance with international conventions with respect to safety, security, pollution prevention, and seafarers’ living and working conditions.

“This ranking confirms our status as the flag of choice for the best quality shipowners whose charterers and investors expect their vessels to be fully compliant and not unnecessarily detained or targeted for inspection,” said Bill Gallagher, President of International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates (IRI), which provide administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry.

RMI’s status as a top performing flag State is the result of continued investment in people, technology including the technology to vet and monitor its ships, and close communication with PSC authorities around the world.

“We continue to focus relentlessly on providing the global infrastructure of local inspectors and support offices which allow us to provide a first-class service,” concluded Bill Gallagher.

Source: Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), Marshall Islands Registry