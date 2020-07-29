Martin Oetjen appointed new member of the Executive Board for Supply Chain and Production

Martin Oetjen will be appointed to the Executive Board of MAN Energy Solutions on August 1, and will be responsible for the Supply Chain and Production division. His scope of responsibility will therefore combine the previously separate Production and Purchasing divisions. The 52-year-old qualified engineer has already been responsible for the Supply Chain role since January 2020, as chief representative of the company.

“Supply chain management is an important subject that we have accordingly given a seat at the executive table by way of this appointment,” explains Dr. Uwe Lauber, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Energy Solutions. “I am pleased to be able to welcome Martin Oetjen, a long-time colleague and experienced Production team member, to the executive team.”

Oetjen has already occupied various managerial positions in the company since 2012, and has been in charge of the Engine & Marine Systems strategic business unit since 2015. He began his professional career in 1995 at MAN Truck & Bus, and worked in various managerial roles for the Munich-based heavy goods vehicle manufacturer for a total of 17 years.

future-in-the-making

Source: MAN Energy Solutions