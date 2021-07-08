Marubeni and Navigator Gas: World’s First Carbon Neutral Ethylene Voyage

Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator Gas”), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announce that they will achieve an environmental milestone with the world’s first carbon neutral ethylene voyage.

Marubeni and Navigator Gas will ensure this voyage is carbon neutral through offsetting the CO2 emissions[1] from the voyage by investing in an environmental project in Cambodia designed to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

This carbon neutral ethylene voyage will be performed by the NAVIGATOR TRITON, a 21,020 cbm ethylene gas carrier, which departed from Morgan’s Point, Houston, Texas, U.S. on July 6th, 2021 and is set to transport its cargo across the Atlantic to Antwerp, Belgium.

Marubeni maintains one of the largest ethylene trading volumes in the world by providing physical adjustment function. Due to the increasing customer requirements for low carbon and carbon neutral solutions, Marubeni intends to further develop this service for its customers.

“Carbon reduction is a key strategic objective for Navigator Gas as we seek to deliver our mission of connecting the world today whilst creating a sustainable tomorrow,” said Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer at Navigator Gas. “We are proud to partner with Marubeni and look forward to enabling further carbon neutral voyages, a first in the ethylene shipping industry, and continue to promote and develop with the energy transition for our business and stakeholders.

“We are happy to achieve the first ever carbon neutral ethylene voyage together with Navigator Gas. We wish to take on the challenge of finding further areas for carbon reduction to meet new customer needs and expectations” said Satoru Ichinokawa, Executive Officer, Marubeni Corporation.

Source: Navigator Gas