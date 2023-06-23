Marubeni Corporation and bound4blue join forces to drive implementation of eSAIL system

Marubeni Corporation and bound4blue, a Spanish engineering company which has developed and commercializes a wind propulsion system called eSAIL, have formed a strategic partnership to promote and sell this technology. The partnership between both companies marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of decarbonization in the maritime industry.

Through the partnership agreement, Marubeni will promote retail activities for eSAILs both domestically and internationally, leveraging its network in the shipping industry established to date. Furthermore, Marubeni will act as the exclusive business partner of bound4blue in the Japanese market, with the two partners actively working together to enhance their mutual relationship.

In recent years, the trend towards decarbonization has been gathering momentum in various industries, and awareness of these and other moves to introduce environmental measures are also increasing in the shipping industry. Wind propulsion systems use wind-power (a 100% renewable energy source) to generate propellant thrust, and such technology is gathering attention as a next-generation tool for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.

The eSAIL system is categorized as a suction sail. The basic principles of the eSAIL are similar to those underlying the generation of lifting power by airplane wings. The sucking of air into the eSAIL also smooths the flow of wind around its body, with the result that propulsive force can be generated more efficiently.

Marubeni and bound4blue are also working on a joint project for installation of four eSAILs on a Panamax bulk carrier of MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni.

José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of bound4blue, highlights that “partnering with a renowned company like Marubeni strengthens our position as a key player in the wind propulsion sector and enables us to contribute more effectively to the global efforts of decarbonizing the maritime industry in a profitable way”.

Mr. Yasutomo Miyake, General Manager, Ship Project Dept. of Marubeni, stated, “In line with our commitment to becoming a ‘Forerunner in Green Business,’ we are thrilled to collaborate with bound4blue in our shared vision of a decarbonized society. By actively participating in the construction of environmentally beneficial supply chains, Marubeni aims to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable practices across industries.”

