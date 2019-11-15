Marvest continues expansion strategy with mortgage backed securities – Hamburg-based Fintech launches third project

After having successfully funded the first projects with a total volume of 1.8 million euros, the Fintech Marvest releases the next project with the Norwegian shipowner EOS Bulk Invest.

A maximum volume of EUR 2.000.000 will be raised for the bulk carrier MV MANISA FLOYEN over the platform. Investors will receive a fixed interest of 6.5% p.a., including a partial amortization over the loan period. Moreover, Marvest has developed a new structure, which grants investors a registered mortgage in the Portuguese ship register as security.

The issuing SPV for this emission, Manisa Floyen Beteiligungs GmbH, will grant the bulk carrier MV “Manisa Floyen”, a loan which will be secured by a first preferred mortgage registered in the respective ship register Portugal.

The innovative business-model of Marvest opens up the shipping market for private, semi-professional and institutional investors with a fully digitized investment-process over the platform and has made ship investments as fast and easy as an e-commerce transaction.

Source: Marvest