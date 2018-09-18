Massive Steel Cutting of First Vessel for NAVIBULGAR 45000DWT BC

On 10:30 a.m. of 10th September, the massive steel cutting ceremony of first 45000DWT bulk carrier with Hull number N2231 was successfully carried out in the Processing Workshop of Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. This is the first vessel of all six sister 45000DWT bulk carriers that YZJ group build for NAVIBULGAR.

Business Dept. introduce the progress and production arrangment for 45000DWT project before the massive steel cutting ceremony.

Mr. Aleksandar Kalchev, Executive Director of NAVIBULGAR, Mr. Daniel Harizanov, Technical Director of NAVIBULGAR, Mr. Dimitar Tonev, Newbuilding Manager of NAVIBULGAR, Mr. Rosca Mircea, DNVGL North Area Operation Support Manager and Mr. Zhang Tao, Vice General Manager of YZJ Group attended the massive steel cutting ceremony.

These vessels are designed by BLUETECH in Finland, length over all is 190m, scantling draft is 10.8m, service speed is 14knots, meet ICE CLASS 1C requirements, and more energy efficient than similar handy-size bulk carriers.

NAVIBULGAR is the leading shipping company in Bulgaria with the history of over 125 years. NAVIBULGAR is the largest Handysize owner in Europe and now their fleet operates 47 vessels. This project only took two month from approaching to signing, which laid a good foundation for the long-term cooperation in the future.

Source: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group