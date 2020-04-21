Mauritius becomes MARPOL Annex VI signatory

Mauritius has become the latest IMO member state to sign up to MARPOL Annex VI. The Indian Ocean island nation’s accession to the air pollution prevention regulation was formalised on 23 March, and it will enter into force for Mauritius on 23 June 2020.

The IMO says there are now 97 Contracting States to MARPOL Annex VI, representing approximately 96.75% of the gross tonnage of the world’s merchant shipping.

It means Mauritius will have the ability to enforce the global ship emission regulatory framework both as a port State and flag State.

Source: IBIA