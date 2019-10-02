May bunker deliveries in port of Los Angeles down 13.7% on year

US bunker deliveries in the Port of Los Angeles totaled 1.24 million barrels in May, down 13.74% from the year-ago month, port data showed Tuesday.

The May total was the third highest for the year, but 47,906 barrels below the April volume.

The average monthly marine fuel pricing trended lower throughout May, with the IFO 380 assessment falling $16.70/mt, compared to April.

S&P Global Platts assessed IFO 380 at the port of Los Angeles at $418.50/mt delivered basis Monday, $42/mt lower from Friday in part due to a decline in the Mean of Platts Singapore and talk of lower price indications by participants.

The lower assessment marked a third consecutive fall, with the assessment shedding $67/mt since September 26.

Source: Platts