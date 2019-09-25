Maybulk gains on improved biz environment

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd’s (Maybulk) earnings are expected to improve in the near term on sustained shipping trading and amid capacity contraction ahead of looming tougher shipping regulations.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd analyst Adam Mohamed Rahim noted the Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a measure of freight for commodities, last week topped 2,500 points, the highest since 2010, according to data from the London-based Baltic Exchange.

“Although the index fell to the 2,400 range this week, it’s still more than double that in January and nearly 70% higher than a year ago.

“A rising BDI indicates increased shipping demand, which means more commodities are being traded on the market and buyers are active in placing orders,” he told The Malaysian Reserve recently.

Adam added that freight rates for Capesize ships also surpassed the US$35,000 (RM145,950) threshold last week, their highest level in nearly six years.

“Increased shipping volume of iron ore and high demand of South American grains are pushing up the index. Besides, a slow fleet growth and a steady number of ship demolitions are also reasons behind the strong BDI,” he said.

Moving forward, Adam opined the BDI is likely to remain high during the remainder of the year as more ships will go off-hire to cope with the toughened environment regulations from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) whereby it will implement a mandatory curtailment of sulfur oxide emissions from Jan 1, 2020, forcing vessel owners to instal sulfur-reducing equipment like scrubbers on their vessels.

As for Maybulk, Adam expects the company’s financial outlook to improve in the coming quarters as it will no longer have to face losses of an associate company which has already been disposed of.

“We believe the catalyst for the company would be similar to what was mentioned above whereby freight rates will be supported by lower operating fleet as more vessels are taken off the market for scrubber retrofitting in preparation for the IMO 2020 sulphur regulations,” he said.

It was reported last month that Maybulk in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (2Q19), trimmed its losses to RM6.94 million versus RM151.27 million a year ago, while revenue for the quarter improved 19.58% to RM68.75 million year-on-year (YoY).

For the first six months of 2019, Maybulk reduced its losses to RM17.7 million versus RM165.61 million last year, while revenue for the period was up 18.86% YoY to RM132.83 million.

This was mainly due to the non-recurrence of loss from an associate and impairment loss recorded in 1H18 as the associate was disposed of in October 2018.

On its prospects, Maybulk noted having weathered a weak 1Q19, the BDI regained some momentum and the freight market witnessed improvements across all segments in the 2Q.

The increase in seasonal soybean shipments from Brazil to China which started since March 2019 and the resumption of Vale’s iron ore shipments in June 2019, helped drive freight rates higher particularly for Capesize and Panamax vessels, it noted.

The world operating fleet is expected to reduce in 2H19 as more vessels are taken off for scrubber retrofitting in preparation for new emission regulations which will come into force from Jan 1, 2020, Maybulk explained.

“The added tonne miles from soybean and iron ore shipments together with the reduced world operating fleet should help improve freight rates in 2H19,” it noted.

Maybulk’s share price closed 2.05% or 1.5 sen lower at 71.5 sen last Friday, valuing the group at RM715 million. The stock is trading at a new year high.

